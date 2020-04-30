Schools, colleges are teaching extremism across nation: Fawad Chaudharay

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary, on Thursday said that the teaching institutes including schools and colleges are promulgating extremism across nation.

While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said that the problem does not lie in Islamic teachings, it lies in their interpreters. It is not Madraas that are producing extremism, it is the schools and colleges wide spread in country who are producing extreme mindsets.

Moreover, he said during 1990s and 80s due to recruitment of extreme minded people, the youth became extremists. Fawad added that Islam is the religion that promotes peace and balance in one’s life. The claims of Fatwas are very common.

Fawad Chaudhary point out that Pakistan Army is the sixth biggest power around the world. The country does not hold threats from India, US and Europe but from its own people.