Bilawal accuses PTI of trying to stop PPP rally in KP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday accused ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of trying to stop his party’s rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leadership met with party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the federal capital and discussed the political situation and local body elections.

Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Asma Alamgir, Najamuddin Khan, Shuja Khan, Amjad Afridi, Syed Ayub Shah, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shoaib Ali and other leaders were also present in the meeting.

The PPP KP leadership informed about the party chairman about details of the meetings to be held in Peshawar on November 19 and 30. Bilawal directed the party leadership to ensure that the meetings be held whether district administration allow or not.

He said that the PTI is trying to stop our rallies, whatever the PTI has to do, rallies will be held in Peshawar and Nowshera in any case.