EVMs will resolve all issues, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that electronic voting machine is working all over the world and it will eliminate all problems.

Addressing a ceremony to launch digital portal for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis, the prime minister said that it was a great pleasure yesterday after overseas Pakistanis were given right to vote.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are our biggest asset but unfortunately, their issues were not resolved in the past, adding that their plots of were seized.