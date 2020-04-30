The prime minister lauded his professional services as the director-general ISI

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The outgoing Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed had a farewell meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

The prime minister lauded his professional services as the director-general ISI and expressed his best wishes over his new appointment as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

Earlier today, Lt General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister appreciated his services as DG ISI and expressed his best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.