He also offered opposition a detailed briefing on the matter.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Attorney-General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan has asked opposition to not politicize issue of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

While talking to media, Khalid Javed said that legislation regarding the Indian spy was done in light of decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He also offered opposition a detailed briefing on the matter.

On the other hand, the opposition has decided to challenge the Kalbhushan Jadhav bill that was passed in yesterday’s joint session of parliament in the court.

“The government is forcefully showing its success but the joint opposition will challenge all bills including EVM, Kulbushan Jadhav and NRO in the Supreme Court (SC),” PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.