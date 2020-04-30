DG ISI Lt. General Faiz Hameed pays farewell call on PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Thursday).



During the meeting, the prime minster appreciated Faiz Hameed’s services as DG ISI and extended best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was appointed as DG ISI.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was appointed as Corps Commander Peshawar.

