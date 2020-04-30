The implementation on the plan will be carried out after approval from the cabinet.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) will hold a discussion on the gas load management plan for the winter season today (Thursday).

The Sui companies have proposed mitigation plan to protect the domestic and commercial sectors from severe gas shortages in the winters.

As per the suggestions, compressed natural gas (CNG) will be suspended for two months while gas supply will also be halted to general industry for the same time period.

