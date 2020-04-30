ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday has said that electoral reforms are only trick to steal the upcoming General Elections.



In a statement, the PML-N leader told that electronic voting machines have failed across the world. The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to influence Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the government leaders to tell whether the legislation was carried out for nation or for themselves.

Earlier, PML-N leader and former Prime Minister (PM) said, “The corruption of PTI government has continued to affect the people.” He said, “Rs70 out of Rs120 per kg price of sugar is going into the pockets of PM Imran and his ministers.”

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials and prosecutors will also be made accountable soon, he went on to say.