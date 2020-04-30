LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,280,822. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,638 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 460 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 460 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,609 in Sindh 5,809 in KP, 949 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 473,561 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 442,162 in Punjab 179,346 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,406 in Islamabad, 34,521 in Azad Kashmir 33,422 in Balochistan and 10,404 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,525,597 coronavirus tests and 41,131 in the last 24 hours. 1,229,683 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,085 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.11 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 78,534,263 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 127,549 in last 24 hours. 48,600,660 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 192,286 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 119,738,546 with 301,832 in the last 24 hours.