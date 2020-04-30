Razak Dawood also hinted at reducing the duty on raw materials in the next budget.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Production and Investment Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that the government is striving hard to make Pakistan hub of regional trade, Dunya News reported.

He stated this while meeting with journalists at the Karachi Press Club. Razzaq Dawood said that we need to promote trade in the region in order to increase exports and added that the government pursuing the agenda of increasing the regional trade.

Razak Dawood also hinted at reducing the duty on raw materials in the next budget. He also said that the shortage of natural gas is a great challenge for the country.

Razzaq Dawood said that our performance so far in meeting the export target of over $38 billion this year is satisfactory and added that record exports are expected in the month November.

