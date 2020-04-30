The funeral prayer of late Sheikh Rafique Qamar was offered in Kot Radha Kishan.

KOT RADHA KISHAN (Dunya News) - The funeral prayer of late Sheikh Rafique Qamar, elder brother of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was offered in Kot Radha Kishan on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The funeral prayer was attended by Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Syed Asif Hussain, MNA Rashid Shafique, other political and social figures and a large number of local residents.

He was laid to rest at local graveyard in the presence of local community. Sheikh Rashid left for Lahore after attended the funeral prayer.

