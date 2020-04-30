ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Parliament finally took an outstanding decision of passing legislation on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Dunya News reported.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Outstanding decision by Parliament finally. I have been a proponent for technology both for EVMs & Overseas Pakistanis voting. Controversy is partially because of fear of miscarriage. Now it is up to ECP to issue specifications at the earliest so that 2023 is a fair election."

