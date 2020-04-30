Aitzaz Ahsan said there should be no doubt as to who is behind this affidavit

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Veteran politician Aitzaz Ahsan on Wednesday declared the affidavit of former Gilgit-Baltistan judge Rana Shamim suspicious and said that the affidavit of the former CJ was apparently bogus.

Talking to media in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that no chief justice can give such directions when someone listens to him.

The PPP leader said that Justice Farooq was neither in the bench nor in the country.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that this affidavit was written in London and everyone knows London is the stronghold of Nawaz Sharif, adding that there are many doubts about it. “It has become the norm of the Sharif family that there should be no doubt as to who is behind this affidavit,” he added.

He went on to say that the PML-N supremo couldn’t even provide his money trail, adding that Nawaz Sharif made contradictory statements in his speech in the National Assembly and address to the nation.