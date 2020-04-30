The JUI-F chief said that everything would devastate if the country's economy is ruined

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Moulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday rejected the electoral reforms introduced by the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Electronic Voting Machines.

Talking to media in Quetta on Wednesday, he said that the government has proved our claims, adding that the opposition’s movement is to bring the institutions to the original side.

The JUI-F chief said that everything would devastate if the country s economy is ruined, adding that people are selling their children due to rising inflation.

Previously speaking to the media, Fazlur Rehman had said that smaller parties were pressurized to attend the joint sitting of the Parliament.

He said that the government does not have a majority and the coalition is not ready to support the current government, adding that incompetent rulers are using illegal methods to prolong power.