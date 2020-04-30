The president also extended best wishes to him on his appointment as the Corps Commander Peshawar.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The outgoing Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed made a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the president appreciated the services rendered by Lt General Faiz Hameed for national security.

The president also extended best wishes to him on his appointment as the Corps Commander Peshawar.

Lt General Faiz Hameed will be replaced by Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been posted as the new Director-General ISI.

The designated DG ISI Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum shall assume charge on November 20, 2021.