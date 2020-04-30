ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has called electronic voting machines (EVMs) "evil and vicious machines".

Addressing the session, Opposition Leader of National Assembly said that the government and its allies wanted to bulldoze important bills and termed it "illegal" and said that it spoiled the traditions of parliament.

PML-N President said that initially the session was postponed and the government said it wanted consult with the opposition on the issue but it was a ploy to buy time so that the government could secure the votes it needed. You had no intention of doing consultations on the issue, he added.

He said that there are always allegations of rigging during the elections but this is the first time in history that there are allegations of rigging before the elections. The "selected government" wanted to introduce EVMs because it can no longer ask the people for votes, he added.

PML-N President asked Asad Qaiser to defer the joint session so “comprehensive consultation” could take place on the matter of electoral reforms.