So far, 100 people have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue has claimed four more lives in Punjab today (Wednesday) as 274 more tested positive for the virus in the province.

According to details, out of the five victims of the virus, four were from Lahore while one was resident of Vehari. So far, 100 people have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab.

111 citizens have been diagnosed with the dengue fever in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours. So far, nine people have lost their lives in the province.