ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will fulfill another election promise when the parliament today will pass a law granting right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), he said the laws regarding the use of electronic voting machines in elections and right of vote to overseas Pakistanis will prove to be a milestone in strengthening democracy in the country.