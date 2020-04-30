QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 11 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,425 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,275,803 people were screened for the virus till November 16 (Tuesday) out of which 11 more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. At least six new cases were reported in Quetta and five in Panjgur.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 85 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,982 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 358 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 1.90 percent in the province.

