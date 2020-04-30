LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 6 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,280,092. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,618 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 216 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,980 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,604 in Sindh 5,801 in KP, 948 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 473,250 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 441,965 in Punjab 179,190 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,364 in Islamabad, 34,514 in Azad Kashmir 33,408 in Balochistan and 10,401 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,452,460 coronavirus tests and 33,435 in the last 24 hours. 1,228,848 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,101 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.64 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 78,215,285 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 338,070 in last 24 hours. 48,185,021 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 380,109 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 119,035,991 with 702,631 in the last 24 hours.