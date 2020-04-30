QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least seven more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,414 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,274,193 people were screened for the virus till November 15 (Monday) out of which seven more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. At least four new cases were reported in Quetta and three in Panjgur.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 99 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,957 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 358 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded at 1.44 percent in the province.

