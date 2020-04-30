PML-Q majority agrees on continued alliance with government

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The inside story of Muslim League (Q) parliamentary party session chaired by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has been revealed.

According to the sources, majority of the party members agreed on a continued support of the PTI government at Muslim League Q’s parliamentary party session.

Some members came forward with their grievances and the emphasis was put on creating concrete mechanism to resolve their issues through a strong coalition.

Furthermore, the meeting mostly came up with complaints about Punjab, as compared to the Federation.

On the other hand, the PTI leadership also joined hands to address the concerns of allies and an important meeting of party leaders led by the Prime Minister is underway.

According to reports, the session is being attended by Federal Ministers and senior party leadership and intended to review the political situation of the country. Consultations will also be made on addressing the concerns of the coalition parties.

A comprehensive strategy will be set for electoral reforms and passage of other legal bills.

Moreover, there will be consultations on convening of the Joint Parliamentary Session.