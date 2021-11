I did not ask for extension in my term: Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former chief judge of the apex court of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim on Monday rejected allegations of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

While exclusively talking to Dunya News, former top judge of GB clarified that he neither asked for extension in his term nor does the Chief Justice of Pakistan has the authority to grant it.

Rana Muhammad Shamim further asked Saqib Nisar that under which article of the constitution he could grant extension.

Earlier, Saqib Nisar said that Rana Shamim was asking for extension as Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice but I didn’t approve.” What I can say on this lie of Rana Shamim, he added.

Saqib Nisar said that it’s not wise to record reaction on every fake and baseless allegation.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asked Sharif family to give money trail of Avenfield apartments’ purchase instead of fabricating stories.

The minister said he had read a strange news item.

Instead of fabricating silly stories and conspiracy theories, the Sharifs should provide money trail for the Avenfield Apartments, which were later given to Maryam Nawaz, he said.

Fawad said that Maryam had claimed that she did not own any property even in Pakistan.

Later, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif said that explosive news story peels off a thick layer of a grand scheme employed to target party supremo Nawaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader said, “Allah has His own way of revealing the truth. It’s yet another vindication of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam in the court of public opinion.”