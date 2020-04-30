After gas and sugar, nation to be ready for flour crisis: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed concern over the flour crisis. Senator Sherry Rehman said that after gas and sugar, the nation should now be prepared for flour crisis.

People’s Party (PPP) Union Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted on the social networking website that now people will have no gas in winter, no flour to cook, and they are being punished for the inefficiency of this government.

The PPP senator further said that the government has already been warned by the Punjab Flour Mills Association regarding flour crisis.

Sherry Rehman asked the government, "Will you blame the opposition for the flour crisis now?"

The Flour Mills Association is protesting as the mills are being asked to buy wheat on their own.

Rehman exclaimed that the government itself is not ready to take any responsibility; the government is creating opportunity for the mafia through a crisis situation.

Adding to the flour crisis, the senator said that the price of 20 kg of flour bag has been increased by Rs 80 in a week.