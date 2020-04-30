93 people have so far lost their lives due to dengue in the province.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue on Monday has been diagnosed in 103 citizens in Punjab while cases are also on rise in other parts of the country.

According to provincial health department, total tally of cases in Punjab has risen to 21,507 while 93 people have so far lost their lives due to dengue in the province.

Meanwhile, 108 cases have surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 12 people tested positive for the virus in Federal Capital.

Dengue fever is basically a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness. It is caused by Aedes mosquitoes.

Around 2.5 billion people, or 40 percent of the world’s population, live in the areas where there is a risk of dengue transmission.