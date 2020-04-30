LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 6 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,279,876. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,612 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 240 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,978 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,603 in Sindh 5,798 in KP, 948 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 473,199 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 441,903 in Punjab 179,122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,339 in Islamabad, 34,512 in Azad Kashmir 33,400 in Balochistan and 10,401 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,419,025 coronavirus tests and 32,466 in the last 24 hours. 1,228,473 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,111 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.73 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 77,877,215 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 533,646 in last 24 hours. 47,804,912 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 572,374 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 118,333,360 with 1,089,429 in the last 24 hours.