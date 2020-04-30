Nong Rong said, "Over the past two weeks, the Green Shirts have come out with confidence."

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said on Saturday that Pakistan played incredibly well throughout the ICC T20 World Cup tournament.

In a message on social networking site Twitter, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said, "I have a lot of respect for the Pakistan cricket team and I feel very happy. Over the past two weeks, the Green Shirts have come out with confidence."

So much respect for Team Pakistan, and the happiness and confidence brought in the past two weeks. You all have played incredibly well throughout the tournament. Better luck and looking forward to watching your match in the future. @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/yvWPSsTOwx — Nong Rong (@AmbNong) November 13, 2021

