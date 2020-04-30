Bilawal said Khursheed Shah and his family were subjected to political revenge by the Niazi govt

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri said on Saturday that the oppression of the selected rulers will be taken into account in the next general elections which is not far away.

Congratulating Farrukh Shah, son of senior party leader Syed Khurshid Shah on his bail, the PPP chairman said that the chains of oppression were being broken and the end of NAB terrorism was written on the wall.

He said that Farrukkh Shah was has been granted bail in the false NAB case, adding that Khursheed Shah and his family were subjected to political revenge by the Niazi government.