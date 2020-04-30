Court accepts govt's plea to adjourn hearing of Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday has conducted hearing on the petition of government against providing details of gifts presented to the prime minister (PM).



During the proceedings, the court has approved the government’s plea to adjourn the hearing of Toshakhana case and remarked that the attorney general will record arguments in this regard..

Subsequently, the hearing has been adjourned till December 8.

Earlier, accountability court had indicted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-Prime Minister (PM) Yousaf Raza Gillani in Toshakhana reference.