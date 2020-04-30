LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that efforts will be made to improve working relation with allies of the government.

Usman Buzdar, while reacting of reports of PML-Q reservations, said that he always adopted a policy of taking allies into confidence and working with them.

He assured that his government will make sure that reservations of the allies are addressed.

On the other hand, sources have revealed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) ministers are being ignored in important matters of Punjab.

The sources also said that the PML-Q leadership expressed reservations only about Punjab during in the first day’s meeting, adding that a representative of the federation will soon contact the Chaudhry brothers.