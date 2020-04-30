PDM to hold public rally against PTI govt in Karachi today

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold public rally against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Karachi today (Saturday).

According to sources, the workers will carry out demonstration at Regal Saddar under the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Leaders from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other political parties will also participate in the rally.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The PPP chairman said that no discussion was carried out on rejoining PDM. Parliament’s joint session was postponed without taking anyone into confidence, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the recent defeat of the government in Parliament is huge success of opposition.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the unity of opposition parties is need of the time. This government is fake and opposition is trying to destroy its evil plans, he added.

Both the leaders also exchanged views over ongoing political scenario and anti-government strategy

