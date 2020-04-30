LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue on Saturday has been diagnosed in 23 citizens in Islamabad while 19 people have lost their lives due to the fever so far.

Meanwhile, 114 cases have been surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). 86 people are under treatment at different hospitals in the province.



Peshawar has reported 95 new patients of dengue in 24 hours.

On the other hand, dengue has affected 277 more people in Punjab whereas the death toll across the province has escalated to 90.



Dengue fever is basically a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness. It is caused by Aedes mosquitoes.

Around 2.5 billion people, or 40 percent of the world’s population, live in the areas where there is a risk of dengue transmission.

