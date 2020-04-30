LAHORE (Dunya News) - The major cities of Punjab including provincial capital on Saturday covered in smog, disrupting the routine life as the citizens are reeling under such weather conditions.

Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore was recorded at 328; however worst air quality was recorded in Walton area at 463 followed by Upper Mall 434, Model Town 434, Anarkali 398, Bahria Orchard 376 and Canal Road at 352.

On the other hand, authorities have decided to establish Anti-smog Task Force. As per the government plan, five special squads will be formed which will include officials from police, environment inspector, WASA, MCL and industries.

According to Commissioner Lahore, every squad will conduct inspection of 12 industrial units in one day and brick kilns that have been shifted to zigzag technology will also be reevaluated.