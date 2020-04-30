PPP expresses concerns over hike in prices of 30 items

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday has expressed reservations on increase in prices of over 30 items.



In a statement, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said weekly ratio of inflation has reached record level of 17.37 while dollar has also gained value against Pakistani rupee.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken Rs16 billion loan in three years, she added.



Earlier, Sherry Rehman said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had announced petrol and gas crisis instead of relief package in his address to the nation.

Previously, the prices of 25 basic items increased, she added.

Sherry Rehman said that the people are facing problems due to lack of gas.