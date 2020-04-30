LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 11 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,279,373. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,595 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 231 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,972 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,600 in Sindh 5,790 in KP, 948 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 473,081 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 441,720 in Punjab 179,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,275 in Islamabad, 34,506 in Azad Kashmir 33,391 in Balochistan and 10,400 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,352,792 coronavirus tests and 33,862 in the last 24 hours. 1,227,688 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,119 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.68 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 77,877,215 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 533,646 in last 24 hours. 47,804,912 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 572,374 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 118,333,360 with 1,089,429 in the last 24 hours.