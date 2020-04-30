The two leaders also expressed deep concern over the rising inflation in the country.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief and Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting with Pakistan People s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan in Karachi on Friday, Dunya News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed the current political situation in the county during his meeting with Manzoor Wassan. The two leaders also expressed deep concern over the rising inflation in the country.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday has called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The PPP chairman said that no discussion was carried out on rejoining PDM. Parliament’s joint session was postponed without taking anyone into confidence, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the recent defeat of the government in Parliament is huge success of opposition.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the unity of opposition parties is need of the time. This government is fake and opposition is trying to destroy its evil plans, he added.

Both the leaders also exchanged views over ongoing political scenario and anti-government strategy. They also deliberated upon the situation caused by the increasing inflation in the country.

