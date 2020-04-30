Pakistan reports 391 coronavirus cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,279,142. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,584 on Friday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 391 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



473,052 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 441,631 in Punjab, 178,926 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,249 in Islamabad, 34,501 in Azad Kashmir, 33,383 in Balochistan and 10,400 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 21,318,930 coronavirus tests and 38,524 in the last 24 hours. 1,227,228 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,158 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.01 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 76,784,188 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 644,833 in last 24 hours. 46,660,734 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 673,802 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 116,131,086 with 1,239,916 in the last 24 hours.