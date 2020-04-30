The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 32,395 in Balochistan on Thursday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 15 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,395 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,261,835 people were screened for the virus till November 11 (Thursday) out of which 15 more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that 31,916 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

