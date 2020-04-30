The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for Martyrs.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Armoured Corps Regimental Centre Nowshehra.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for Martyrs.

Gen Bajwa also pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of Armoured Corps.

The army chief lauded Armoured Corps being decisive arm in the battle field for displaying highest standards of professional excellence and commendable performance during various operations.

He emphasized that commanders at all levels must stay focused on professional training of all ranks.

“Being a technology extensive component of Army, staying abreast with latest developments is imperative for Armoured Corps,” the COAS added.