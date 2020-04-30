The Spokesperson said that Pakistan once again calls upon India to halt its barbarism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Office has said that Pakistan is deeply concerned over the recent deployment of additional 5,500 Indian occupation troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement on Thursday, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Indian occupation forces have unleashed unimaginable brutalities on the Kashmiris including inter-alia the use of pellet guns, extrajudicial killings in ‘fake encounters’, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture, and custodial deaths.

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan has already shared with the international community a comprehensive Dossier documenting Indian state-terrorism, widespread violations of human rights, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that the deployment of these additional troops in IIOJK – the world’s most militarized region with over 900,000 occupation forces already – will further brutalize the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Equally reprehensible is the housing of Indian occupation forces in community centres, erection of additional bunkers in cities and daily aggressive and humiliating frisking of Kashmiri men and women

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan once again calls upon India to halt its barbarism and state-sponsored terrorism in the IIOJK, immediately cease human rights violations, lift the inhuman military siege and let the people of IIOJK exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.