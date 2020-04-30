Written order stated that PM Imran assured the SC that state would fulfill its responsibility

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court on Thursday issued a written order of Wednesday’s hearing in the suo motu case pertaining to the 2014 Army Public School (APS) massacre in Peshawar.

The order has been written by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The decision of October 20 has also been made a part of the order.

The written order stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the court that he had read the October 20 judgement and assured the apex court that the state would fulfill its responsibility.

The Attorney General said that the state would deal with all those responsible for the tragedy and the prime minister has assured the parents of providing them justice.

The order further stated that the parents couldn’t bear the deaths of their children and hold those responsible mentioned in the October 20 order.

“The government should prepare a report in four weeks along with the parents and submit the report in the court with PM’s signatures,” the order said.