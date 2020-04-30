National players still have to show excellent performance in bowling, batting and fielding: CM

GILGIT (APP):Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid wished the national cricket team success in the T20 World Cup.

“Insha Allah, National Cricket will maintain its unbeaten record in T20 World Cup,” he said.

He added that National players has shown excellent performance in all five matches .He said that Pakistan team players have fulfilled the expectations of the nation.

“The nation prays for victory of Pakistan,”he stated.

He said that national players still have to show excellent performance in bowling, batting and fielding.