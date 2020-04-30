Medicines for dengue abundantly available in Punjab government hospitals: Dr Yasmeen Rashid

LAHORE: (Dunya News) - Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that medicines for dengue patients are available in abundance in government hospitals of Punjab.

The decisions of the 10th meeting in the 11th Syndicate Meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University chaired by Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid were ratified.

The provincial health minister also approved a budget of Rs7.5 billion for Rawalpindi Medical University, renovation of student hostel of Rawalpindi Medical University and payment of utility bills, oxygen supplier bills of Holy Family Hospital and other bills.

She approved M.Phil and Ph.D programs of Rawalpindi Medical University. Provincial Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid also reviewed the dengue situation in Punjab including Rawalpindi.

The Minister said in the meeting that work would be done on shifting Rawalpindi Medical University to Solarization and Rain Harvesting.

Under the Prime Minister’s Vision Clean and Green Pakistan, the university’s environment will be improved.

A comprehensive strategy has been formulated for the disposal of waste from government hospitals in Rawalpindi.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab was being kept abreast of dengue situation and all resources were being utilized to control dengue.