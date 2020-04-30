LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has reacted to the adjournment of the joint sitting of Parliament.

Taking to her twitter account, Maryam Nawaz said the rejected Khan Sahib (PM Imran Khan) was just giving a speech that the members should vote in the joint sitting of considering it as ‘jihad’. “So can the nation ask why ‘jihad’ had to be abruptly postponed? By the way, the nation knows everything, but it is still possible to ask!,” she tweeted.

Earlier in another tweet, the PML-N vice president mocked the prime minister and said that the days of torment on the country were coming to an end.

Criticizing the prime minister, Maryam Nawaz said, “If bread is expensive, then eat less, what should I do? If sugar is expensive then leave it sweet, what should I do? If petrol expensive then doesn’t drive, what should I do?”

“If rape is increasing, then women should not go outside, what should I do? Be patient with the family of martyrs, what should I do? You just keep on breaking the country like a torment! But now these days of torment are coming to an end! If you are restless, go to the grave, you will find peace. What should I do,” Maryam satirically asked many questions pointing finger towards Imran Khan.

