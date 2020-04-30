Joint sitting of Parliament postponed

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The joint sitting of Parliament, which was summoned for consensus on electoral reforms and other issues, has been postponed.

In a statement on social networking site Twitter, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that electoral reform is a matter of the future of the country and the government is trying in good faith to reach a consensus on these issues. “NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has been asked to contact with the opposition once again to bring a unanimous electoral reform bill.”

He said that the joint sitting of Parliament was being postponed for this purpose. “We hope that the opposition will seriously consider these important reforms and we will be able to adopt a common strategy for the future of Pakistan. However, if this does not happen then we cannot take back step from the reforms,” he maintained.

