Why it took seven to government in restoring the local bodies, asks CJP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Wednesday warned Chief Secretary Punjab of sending him to jail if reservations of the court are not addressed.

During the hearing of a case regarding delay in restoration of local bodies in Punjab, the court asked that that why it took seven to government in restoring the local bodies despite the court order.

The CJP, while talking to Chief Secretary, said that his career will suffer a major blow if he is sent to jail.