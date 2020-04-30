RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including the current situation of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) were discussed during the meeting.

The army chief said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.