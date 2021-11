People are fed up of inflation: Hamza Shahbaz

Qila Gujar Singh (Dunya News) - Hamza Shahbaz arrived at Ghulam Dastgir’s house and visited his children. He wished them a speedy recovery.

Moreover, while talking to the media he said that the people are fed up of inflation.

He said that the current government has failed miserably in tackling the issues.

He also wished good luck to Pakistani cricket team for semi finals.