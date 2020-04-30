Both parties agreed on giving tough time to government in its legislation bids.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Khurshid Shah on his bail.

According to details, PPP leader Khurshid Shah met Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters of mutual interest including parliamentary and political situation of the country.

Both parties agreed on giving tough time to government in its legislation bids and Shehbaz Sharif said that they cannot let government to bulldoze legislation from parliament.

A day earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the opposition is united under the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his party will fully cooperate in the joint sitting of Parliament.