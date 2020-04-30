Self-reliance in defence production hallmark of any country, says army chief

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that he is proud of achieving self-reliance in defence production.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT). He was briefed about HIT capabilities, progress of ongoing projects and recently undertaken Balancing, Modernisation and Revamping (BMR) measures for HIT production units.

He visited various facilities of HIT and witnessed recently developed enhanced protection solutions and remote weapon systems for tanks, indigenously developed 155 MM Artillery gun barrel, ballistic / IED protection of military vehicles and manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The COAS witnessed ongoing Research & Development projects and lauded the efforts of HIT to attain self-reliance through indigenisation in modern technologies of tanks, artillery guns and ballistic protection solutions for vehicles.

He expressed his confidence in expertise of HIT and appreciated commitment of the chairman, officers and workforce towards transforming HIT into a modern defence production industry for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards.

The army chief has said self-reliance in defence production is the hall mark of any country and Pakistan is proud of the milestones achieved toward that end.